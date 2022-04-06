 Robert A. DeFalco, 87

MEREDITH — Robert Anthony DeFalco, 87, of Gilford and Shrewsbury, MA, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Golden View Healthcare Center, in Meredith, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Robert was born on August 11, 1934 in Worcester, MA, the son of Vincent J. DeFalco and Margaret (Murphy) DeFalco.
He owned and operated Frosty's Restaurant in Shewsbury, MA, for many years. He was on the Shrewsbury Finance Committee for many years and a member of the Kiwanis Club. He enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, spending time at his lake house, and spending winters in Florida. His favorite thing to do was spend time with his grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marie (Franchi) DeFalco of Meredith; his son, Vincent J. DeFalco of MA; his daughter, Marybeth DeFalco and her husband Steve Duclos of VT; and five grandchildren, Maria, Andrea, and Deana of VT, and Matthew and Justin of MA. Robert is predeceased by his parents.
Services will be held privately with family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made in Robert's name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5014.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
