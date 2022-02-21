Rita O'Connor, 97

LACONIA — Rita Lauwers O'Connor, 97, of Laconia, passed away on February 15, 2022. Rita was born in Quincy, Massachusetts on September 11, 1924 to Mary and Henry Lauwers.
She was most recently a resident of the Grouse Point club in Meredith, where she resided for 23 years. She previously resided in Pocasset, Cape Cod, Massachusetts, for over 30 years.
Rita obtained her pilot's license at the age of 18, having learned to fly an airplane before she learned to drive an automobile. She served in the Women Airforce Service Pilots (the WASPs) during World War II.
Rita is survived by three sons and two daughters, Roderick J. O'Connor of Southwest Harbor, Maine; Laureen O'Connor-Mahoney and her husband Donald Mahoney of Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts; Brian and his wife Paula (Powers) O'Connor of Dedham, Massachusetts; Christopher and his wife JoAnne (Grazulis) O'Connor of Port Townsend, Washington; and MaryLou O'Connor of Port St. Lucie, Florida; and by two grandsons, two granddaughters, and two great-grandchildren.
Rita was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Captain John F. O'Connor; and by her son, Brendan R. O'Connor.
A brief graveside service will be held on April 13, 2022 at 12:45 p.m. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery on Cape Cod, where she will be interred next to her husband.
Rita was an avid animal lover. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rita's name to the Humane Society, the SPCA, or to any worthy animal shelter.
