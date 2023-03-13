LACONIA — Rita J. Lavallee, 82, of Laconia, passed away after a period of failing health on Saturday, March 11, at Concord Hospital - Laconia.
Rita was born on July 17, 1940, in Williamson, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Robert and Georgia (Lockhart) Johnson
Rita worked in retail for 20 years after raising her five children. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends which included several visits to Florida. She enjoyed playing bingo, square dancing and loved country music.
She will be greatly missed by so many who loved her.
Rita is survived by her children, Deborah Clark and husband Norm, Michelle Bryson and husband Mark, Sonya Moore and husband Chip; five grandchildren, Jacalyn Hood, Tom Clark, Tasha Welch and husband Matt, James Adkins, Emily Reed and husband Joey; six great-grandchildren, Hailey, Emma, Kailey, Olivia, Zoey and Kinzley.
In addition to her parents Rita was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Richard Lavallee; two sons, James and Stephen Lavallee; grandson, Deven Adkins, and five brothers, Bob, Ted, Don, Tim and Terry.
Per the family's wishes services will be private.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
