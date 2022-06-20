Richard T. Blanchard, 76

LACONIA — Richard "Dick" Theodore Blanchard, 76, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Concord.
Dick was born on July 20, 1945 in Ogden, UT, to Theodore and Rita (Duval) Blanchard.
Dick served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1965-1971, and then worked as a master electrician at Vernitron for 25 years.
Although he battled serious health issues in recent years, Dick remained courageous and was always up for fun, jokes, hugs, and kisses from his loved ones.
Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing, but most intensely, fly fishing and riding his Harley with his wife, Jodi on the back. Dick acquired a wide range of knowledge and could fix anything using practically nothing. He was also a self-taught wood carver, creating beautiful landscapes, covered bridges, and his beloved Harley.
Dick was a devoted husband and will be dearly missed by his wife of 29½ years, Jodi; his sister, Marsha Campbell; and his “little brother” Brian Campbell.
Richard is survived by his wife Jodi; brother, Brian Campbell; and sisters, Marsha Campbell and Donna Manning; and his beloved cat, Lucky. He was predeceased by his parents; and sisters, Sherry Beauregard and Linda Poire.
He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
There will be a Graveside Service on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at South Road Cemetery in Belmont, where he will be interred with his parents.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the Granite VNA Hospice House for their wonderful care that was given to Dick.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Dick’s name to the Granite VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
