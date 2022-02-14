Richard P. Granberg, 77

CENTER HARBOR — Richard Paul Granberg, 77, of Center Harbor, passed away on February 8, 2022 at Concord Laconia Hospital after contracting post-surgery COVID.
He was born to Carl and Elsia Granberg on October 28, 1944, in Worcester, Massachusetts and was the youngest of four brothers, Don, Bob and Ron, who were all raised in Holden, MA. His parents and brothers preceded him in transition.
He is survived by his nephews, Dean Granberg of Gold Bar, WA; Duane Granberg of Boise, ID; David Granberg of Cherry Tree, PA; and his beloved & constant feline companion, Molly, who has found a loving home with the grandson of a good friend.
In high school he ran track and graduated in 1962. He joined the Air Force in 1963, and spent the next four years all over, but the time he spent in England was his favorite. He came back home to Massachusetts and went to work at Norton, making bullet proof armor. He worked at Norton for 30 years and retired at 50 years of age.
Dick and his brother Bob fished all over the place on their weekends. In 1996 Dick came out and fished on Lake Pend OReille in Northern Idaho, with his nephew Dean, so that he and his brothers, Don and Bob, could fish together. He continued coming out to Idaho for the next 20 years, catching Rainbow Trout up to 23+ lbs. He loved to fish, and he fished the Great Lakes yearly with a close family friend, Mark Bailey. Dick loved dogs, cats and birds, but not so much the squirrels. The last 20 years of his life he always had a cat.
Visitation will be Friday, February 18 from 12 to 1 p.m., with a Memorial Service starting at 1 p.m. It will be held at Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Hwy., Meredith, NH 03253.
To leave an online condolence visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
