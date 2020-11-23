LACONIA — Richard "Dick" "Scrooge" Napoleon Guerin, 78, of Laconia, passed away at Mountain Ridge Center, Franklin, on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Dick was born on April 13, 1942, in Berlin, NH, to the late Napoleon and Emily (Blair) Guerin. He married Lucille Ouellette on May 28, 1966.
Dick served in the US Army at Fort Carson in Colorado. He was a Vietnam Veteran.
Dick was employed as a Utility Service worker for 42 years at Quin-T in Tilton, retiring in 2007.
In 2016 Dick received a lifetime achievement award from President Obama for his volunteer services. He served as a patient escort at Lakes Region General Hospital for over 4,000 hours. He also served as chaplain at BPOE #876 for more than two decades, being a lifetime Elks member. Dick held many positions including Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus #428 for many years.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Lucille (Ouellette) Guerin, of Laconia; sons, Richard Guerin and his wife, Robin, of Simpsonville, SC, and Rodney Guerin and his wife, Denise of Gilford; his daughter, Sue and her husband, Carl Ruble Jr., of Springfield, MA; grandchildren, Logan Rogers, Michael Guerin and Austin Guerin; and by his sister, Rita Guay and her husband, Joseph, of West Palm Beach, FL.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
Burial with Military Honors will follow at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.
For those who wish the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Dick’s memory to the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, Attn: “Elks”, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247-7312.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
