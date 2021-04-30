MEREDITH — Richard (Rick) Joseph Wargo of Meredith died unexpectedly at home on Saturday, April 24th, of an apparent heart attack.
Rick was born in Bridgeport, CT on January 26, 1954, the son of the late Joseph and Mary Wargo. He is survived by his adoring wife Jill Duncan and their children, Gena Wargo Rowell, her husband Andrew Rowell; Amy Wargo and her significant other, Chris Griffin; Lauren Wargo; Chelsea Lemke and her fiancé Matthew Coker; Garrett Lemke and his wife Amanda Lemke; grandchildren, Olivia, Evelyn, Chase, Aryanna, Hailey and Riley. A sister, Carolyn Wargo Todd, her husband Robert Todd and their children, Jessica Hendrickson, Rebecca Eddy and her husband Steven Eddy, Catherine Rangel, and Andrew Todd. Rick also had countless people he was proud to call family who were absolutely no blood relation. You know who you all are and you know he loved you.
At the age of 23 Rick started Main Auto in Fairfield, CT and quickly grew the business to be the area’s number one automotive parts distributor. In 1997 he got hooked on the Lakes Region of New Hampshire and opened Exact Auto Warehouse in Laconia. Seemed he didn’t have enough on his plate so while operating one store in CT and one in NH, from 1999 to 2004 he also did consulting for small businesses specializing in promotions and marketing.
In 2004 he was ready to get out of managing his own businesses and a guy named Pino told him he would be great working for Snap-On Tools. The rest of the story from 2004 on would make a great novel. The cliff notes read something like this: He got the job at Snap-On and spent the next 15 years holding several executive management titles and making a difference in the lives of franchisees across the Northeast. He met and married the love of his life. He lived the life he imagined surrounded with family and amazing friends.
A big believer in the value of education, Rick always longed to add a Masters in Business Administration to the Bachelors of Science Degree he already had in Administration, Marketing & Advertising. Jill suggested that if he was waiting until he actually had the time to pursue this dream he may never get it checked off the bucket list. Shortly after that, Rick enrolled at Northeastern University while working 60+ hours a week with Snap-On Tools. In 2012 when he received the degree little did he know what an impact Northeastern University would have on him, or, him on them. Shortly after graduating he was asked and accepted the opportunity to teach a class in the MBA program at Northeastern. Upon retirement from Snap-On Tools in February 2019 Jill asked him to just take 30 days off before jumping full force into whatever he was going to do next. The dream of doing what you love as a “retirement job” came true as he was quickly offered the opportunity to teach another course at Northeastern, then another, and then another. The title of Adjunct Professor at Northeastern University was something he was very proud of but more importantly, he valued the potential of every student he got to know and strived to make them realize their potential as well. His goal was to make a difference one student at a time. He loved this opportunity. He often said that he learned as much from the students as he was teaching them because he constantly researched and studied material that was current and relative to what he was teaching.
Rick was a people person. He was there to help a friend or a stranger. He was a master of problem solving. He always “knew a guy” or “just needed to make some calls” to help someone out. He valued a conversation about anything you wanted to talk about and if you couldn’t come up with something he surely could and would. He could make any situation a positive one. His adventurous spirit was contagious, and let’s be honest, sometimes just a little dangerous regardless of what he said. He tried to keep an eye on Brad for Lynn, but the two of them together actually needed to be watched. Rick would call a friend not because he needed something, but rather just because he genuinely wanted to know how they were. He loved his people and valued every conversation, every time. Rick’s presence (and loud as all get out voice) in a space changed the tone - whether it was on the side of a river, in a classroom, on a soccer field, in a hockey rink, at family dinner, out to lunch, or in a bar. When he was there things were livelier, sharper, and brighter.
Fun Facts: He was “Pops” to six amazing grandchildren that he cherished. He loved his cowboy boots and country music. He liked his truck clean, no, spotless. Those JETS, he never gave up on them! He loved traveling, fishing, snowmobiling, hockey, golf and auto racing of all kinds. Being on the lake and pulling up for an afternoon at the Leighton’s cottage was always something he looked forward to. His big red barn was a place where so many memories were made since its completion in October 2018. He valued the theory of work hard — play hard. He believed “practice makes progress” and that good fortune was the result of making good choices, not in luck. If you have ever left him a voice message, you know the importance of MAKE it a GREAT DAY. It had to be, two limes, no straw, and three coffee beans. He toasted the one he loved every single time.
Wargo, you were taken from us way too soon, but we will do our best to carry out all the lessons you taught us. People say you were bigger than life, now it’s time to prove it.
Rest in peace.
We invite everyone to a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. May 12, 2021 in Bayside Cemetery, Laconia, NH. A gathering to share memories and raise a glass will follow from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Church Landing, Meredith, NH.
In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to The Friends of Meredith Parks and Recreation to support the rebuilding of the Prescott Park playground in Meredith. Checks can be mailed to The Friends of Meredith Parks and Rec, 1 Circle Drive, Meredith, NH 03253.
The Friends of Meredith Parks is a non profit group dedicated to the betterment of all parks and rec activities and facilities in the town of Meredith. Having recently completed the Rebuilding of the Glen and Linda Hart Memorial Skatepark at Prescott Park, the Friends group is moving on to the rebuilding of the playground at the Park. Rick was very proud of his involvement in building the playground in Center Harbor, NH many years ago so contributing to something that he not only believed in but also that his own grandchildren will be able to play on is very comforting to his family.
