ALTON — Richard J. Calder passed away Nov. 12, 2018.
He was born in St. John's, New Brunswick, Canada, son of Ernest Calder and Edna Ward. He spent his earlier years in Melrose, Massachusetts, where he owned and operated his own cleaning company. He and his wife moved to Alton permanently in 1999, after being summer residents for many years.
He was a common fixture at the local coffee shops and worked part-time at Lowes in Gilford. He enjoyed interacting with people and was a caring family member and friend. He enjoyed his spare time with either cars, motorcycles or boats. He will be much missed by his family and friends. His favorite charity was St. Jude's Children’s Hospital.
Richard is survived by his wife, Theresa Calder; his daughter, Charlotte Lacerte; stepsons Eric Hromada and Ian Hromada; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; his sisters, Leanne Murray of Stoneham, Massachusetts, Maryjane Daugherty of Ohio, and Suzanne Ricker of Melrose, Massachusetts; as well as nieces and nephews.
A private gathering will be held for family members only.
