MOULTONBOROUGH — Richard J. Barrett Sr. 71, of Moultonborough, NH passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
Richard was born July 15, 1950 in Lawrence, MA, son of Robert and Josephine (Hopkins) Barrett. Richard attended St. Patrick’s Elementary School and St John’s Prep School. He worked for Raytheon since 1973 until his retirement in 2017.
A beloved father, husband, brother, and Papa, Richard loved his family very much. He enjoyed his dogs, his golf course quality lawn, and seeing who would stop by for Sunday dinner, which was guaranteed to be delicious.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Courtney Walker of Meredith; granddaughters, Olivia, and Ruby; sister Kathleen Barrett and partner Bruce Holcomb. He was predeceased by his wife, Alane Marie Barrett and son, Richard (Jamie) Barrett, Jr.
There will be no services due to COVID. Graveside service for family will be scheduled at a later date.
