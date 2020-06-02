LACONIA — Richard Edward Wheeler, 88, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
“I am 88 and feeling great!” was a frequent motto Richard would declare as he was born on July 15, 1931, in New Ipswich, NH, the son of the late Warren and Marion (Davis) Wheeler. He was a devout Christian.
“I know you, whoever you are,” was Richard’s facetious greeting for all close friends and family upon entering his home. Known as “Uncle Dickie” to many, Richard had a sense of humor that brought smiles to those he would encounter on his daily walks along Gilford Avenue and its many side roads in Laconia. Neighbors and others along his various routes would often set out chairs in their driveways to give him a place to rest. Richard would visit with these individuals and often talked about “Fire Insurance” in his attempt to bring them to know Jesus Christ, whom he loved dearly.
“Take what you want, eat what you take. If you go away hungry, it is your own damn fault.” Richard loved to go out to eat always referring to himself as a "good eater." He was particularly fond of Chinese Food Buffet Restaurants. Richard loved to fish, tinker on his car, and work on his stained glass crafts.
Richard served on the USS Columbus in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal for his service during wartime. Richard worked as an electrical technician for Sanders & Lockheed before retiring. Richard was an avid supporter of Alcoholics Anonymous having achieved and maintained his own sobriety for over two decades.
Richard is survived by his daughters, Linda DiBartolo of Florida, Charlotte Kiesel and her husband Bill of Sanborton, Betty Martin and her husband Dan of Florida, and Carol Whitman and her husband Andy of Laconia; his six grandchildren, Shelley Vlachos and her husband Michael of Winchester, NH, Michael Grenier and his wife Lilia of Belmont, Justin Whitman of Laconia, Timothy Whitman and his wife Mary of Laconia, Christine Grenier of Ayer, Massachusetts, and Isaiah Whitman and his wife Stephanie of White River JCT, Vermont; and his nine great-grandchildren: Alexander, Gabriel, Kendall,Katilyn, James, Richard, Sophia G, Sophia W, and Andrew. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 37 years, Martha (Schroth) Wheeler, his parents, his siblings, and his daughter, Mary Wheeler.
A Graveside Service will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen, NH, 03303, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to made in Richard's name to His Mansion Ministries, 395 Wolf Hill Road, Deering, NH 03224.
As Richard would often say to strangers and those who knew him alike, “So smile, as a smile increases your face value, and yours makes you a millionaire.”
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.