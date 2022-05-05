Richard E. Boyd, 95

HOLDERNESS — Richard Ernest Boyd of Prince Haven Drive in Plymouth, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, April 1, 2022 in Keene, after leading a full life of more than 95 years.
He was born the son of Charles D. and Emma L. (Paro) Boyd on February 17, 1927. He was the eldest of six children, and all of his siblings agree that he was the best big brother they could have ever had. Richard loved his family so very much. His friendly personality could light up a room and make people laugh and enjoy life. He had many friends throughout his lifetime in Keene, Hillsboro, and Plymouth, and he could talk to anyone about almost any subject, especially cars. Even though he didn’t drive, his favorite car was the Oldsmobile Rocket 88.
He worked outside in the lumber yard at the New England Box Company in Keene for many years. Richard loved square dancing to good 1950s classic country music and would go dancing every Friday and Saturday night with Larry Barrett’s Band and then for many years with Pat Lake and the Rhythm Ranchers in Gassetts and Peru, Vermont. His younger sister, Margaret, would drive him every Saturday night to the dance in Winchester. He was even square dancing well into his 80s, showing senior citizens and Plymouth University students how to square dance. On occasion, he himself would call a square dance or two at the Plymouth Senior Center. He said his favorite place to go square dancing was Mt. Holly, Vermont, because the barn there held some 300 people.
He loved early electronics. He had the first television and record player in the family. He built quite the album collection of classic country where the music of Hank Williams, Ernest Tubb, Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline could often be heard throughout the house. Richard and Margaret would walk to Silvers Market every evening. Sometimes their brother, Arthur, would walk with them, but they always had their dachshund, Ginger, who they carried in their arms in the store. Richard was very protective of Margaret, and they shared a very special relationship throughout the years.
Richard met his wife, Lorraine, at her sister’s house party, and they were a perfect match for each other, spending more than 40 years together prior to her passing in December 2007. Richard and Lorraine were members of the Church of the Latter-Day Saints.
Richard will be greatly missed by those he would always cheer up and make laugh, and even for himself, laughter came easy. When asked what his secret was for living a long life, he answered “Always smile and dance.” Then he shared that the best thing to ever happen to him was his grandfather, Harold Westcott.
He was predeceased by his wife Lorraine Clara (Deroiser) Boyd; his sister, Eunice B. (Boyd) McGrath in 2014; and his nephew, James “Jimmy” A. McGrath in 2008.
He is survived by his sister, Margaret E. (Duke) Weeks of Keene; and his three brothers, Arthur L. Duke Jr. of Keene, Wayne E. King and his wife Jana of Maple Valley, WA, and Clyde A. King of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
In lieu of flowers and in keeping the memory of how Richard lived his life, always be humble and kind to others, especially to animals.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Riverside Cemetery, 62 Fairgrounds Road in Plymouth. All may please meet at the cemetery.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Brattleboro, VT, has been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information please visit www.csnh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.