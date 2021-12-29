Richard D. Houle, 84

BELMONT — Richard Donald Houle, 84, of Belmont, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021, after a brief illness.
Richard was born on May 27, 1937 in Wallagrass, ME, the son of Antonio and Gladys (Labbe) Houle.
Over the years, he owned and operated his own glass and mirror businesses. He started with Dick’s Auto Glass and then started Central Glass. Then with his brother’s George and Hubert, they started Pemi Glass Company in Plymouth, NH. Richard was also an accomplished upholsterer, owning his own upholstering business. Once he semi-retired, he owned Belmont Glass Company until his full retirement in May 2021. Richard was one of the hardest workers ever and would still be working today if he could have. Anyone who knew Richard would tell you that he was one of a kind.
Besides working, in the 1960s, Richard was an avid sled dog racer in the Laconia World Championship Sled Dog Derby for many years. Also, he and his wife enjoyed traveling all over the United States in their RV, visiting many sites and casinos along the way. They also took many cruises in the Caribbean and to Alaska. He easily made friends wherever they went and always had a good story to tell.
Richard was very generous to the surrounding communities. Over the years, he was a member of the Laconia Jaycees, Laconia Elks, Laconia Little League and volunteered for numerous other organizations and community events.
Richard is survived by his wife Susan (Demers) Houle; his sons, Donald Houle, Wayne Houle and his wife Raina, David Houle and his wife Karen; his daughters, Nancy Houle, Linda Houle-Tavizon, Coleen Houle Poire, Judy (Houle) Shevlin and her husband Jim; his stepchildren, Alan Ashey and his wife Rachelle and Leslie (Ashey) Newman and her husband Joe; his brother Hubert Houle and his wife Donna; sister Vivian (Houle) Doherty and her husband Donald. Richard also leaves behind many adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews as well as many close friends, including his first wife June Houle who had Richard and Susan at her home to celebrate many holidays.
In addition to his parents, Richard is predeceased by his infant son Mark Houle; his brothers, George Houle, Peter Houle, Norman Houle; sisters, Jackie (Houle) Landry, Gerri (Houle) Simoneau, Joyce (Houle) Berry and Judi (Houle) Swanson; grandsons, Michael Chamberlain and Stephen Tavizon; stepson, Eric Ashey; son-in-law, Wesley Tavizon; in-laws, Alphonse Demers and Esther Demers.
A Celebration of Richard’s life will be held in the Spring.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Lakes Region Sled Dog Club, PO Box 341, Laconia, NH, 03247, or the New Hampshire Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH, 03246, or the Laconia Elks Lodge #876 Education Scholarship, 17 Sugarbush Lane, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
So sorry to hear of your Dad , Grandpa passing
