SANDWICH – Richard Chester Papen, 93, of Sandwich, New Hampshire, passed away in Meredith, New Hampshire on Friday, August 6, 2021 after a short illness.
Richard was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on September 9, 1927. The son of Merrill and Elizabeth Papen, he grew up and went to school in Lexington, Massachusetts and graduated from Boston University. He was predeceased by his parents; and sisters, Elizabeth Sargent and Merrillyn Hauman; a brother-in-law, Guy Hauman.
Over the years he was very active in the Sandwich town affairs, serving on the school board at the Inter-Lakes School District, member of the Select board for 12 years and for the past 25 years as a member of the Trustees of the Trust Funds. Also, a prominent member of the Sandwich Fair Association — he filled so many rolls that his name was placed on one of the cow barns. He ran his own business of property care and was well known throughout the town as the “Problem Solver” and always happy to help many a neighbor until he retired in 2011.
In early years Richard and his wife Anne enjoyed exploring the mountains and all the winter skiing. They loved the area so much they purchased a home in Sandwich, NH at the base of a mountain in 1964. They settled there permanently in 1975.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Anne Papen; his brother-in-law, Stuart Sargent of Concord, NH; and nephews, Kirk Hauman and wife Nancy and their children Peter and Melissa, of Tyngsboro, MA; Christopher Sargent of Lowell, MA, Brian Sargent and his wife Sarah of Candia, NH, Gary Sargent and David Sargent and his daughter Jessica of Deering, NH. Also remembering Chris’s late wife Ginny Sargent.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family. For more information visit mayhewfuneralhomes.com
