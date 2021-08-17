Richard Barton, 70

Richard (also known as “Rick” or “Ricky”) Barton passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
Rick was born March 10, 1951, in Kittery, Maine, to Richard Barton and Rita (Hebert) Barton. Rick always said he lived life to the fullest and he liked to say he worked hard and played hard, he was tough but had a heart of gold. He was a graduate of Laconia High School Class of 69.
Rick started working at the age of 16 at the IGA Laconia store and then roofing at Page Roofing. He lived 10 years in Fairbanks, Alaska, and had many stories about hunting and fishing there. While in Alaska, Rick worked as a car salesman for Ford. He also was a roofer there. Rick came back to New Hampshire and then he moved to Naples, Florida, where he met Gracie in 1995 and they moved to New Hampshire in 1997. In 1998, Rick started his own business, Great North Roofing, and continued on with it until he became ill in 2018.
Rick’s passions were hunting, fishing, ice fishing, trapping, horse racing and of course, Gracie. They enjoyed all of those things together. Rick also spent many years buying and selling vintage and antique hunting, fishing and trapping items. Rick was always the life of the party and loved to tell jokes, although by the end of the night Gracie had to finish them for him.
Rick is survived by the love of his life, Gracie (Palumbo-Pierce). He is also survived by his stepson Joel Pierce and his wife Cindy of Marco Island, Florida; his grandchildren, John, Julie and Jessica Pierce; his dear friends, Andy (Lil Bro) and Emily Collinson, Ron Columb, Brian Quinlan, who was like a son to him, and Brian and Kathy DeNutte; brother-in-law, Bret O’Connor; sister-in-law Sharon Barton; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Rick was predeceased by his brother, Walter Barton; sister, Kathy O’Connor; and stepson, Keith Pierce.
There will be no services. Per Rick's wishes, take a kid hunting or fishing.
