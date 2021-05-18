GILMANTON — Richard B. Burchell, 77, of Gilmanton, NH, passed away December 17, 2020, following a brief illness.
He was born October 26, 1943 in Haverhill, MA, the son of the late William and Helen (Sullivan) Burchell.
He was the beloved husband of Grace (Arce) Burchell, and the father of Thomas, Osterville, MA, Brendan, Centerville, MA, and Noreen Vance, Meghan Conners, and Angela Burchell, all of CA. He was the brother of Mary B. Givens, MD, of CA, Marguerite Burchell, New Bedford, MA, William Burchell, IN, Edward Burchell, NY, and the late Helen Helen and Michael Burchell. He was a dear grandfather to Thomas Burchell, and Amelia and Josiah Vance.
Richard was a former NH State Representative and a former member of the Belknap County Commission and the owner of Burchell Real Estate.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at St. Katherine Drexal Church, Rte 28 in Alton at 10:00 a.m.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
