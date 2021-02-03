MESA, Ariz. — Raymond A. Bossey, Jr., 85, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away on January 7, 2021, from the effects of Covid 19.
Raymond was born on April 9, 1935, to Raymond Bossey, Sr. and Lucy (Horner) Bossey. He was raised in Lincoln and Laconia, NH. He moved to Mesa, Arizona in the early 1960s, where he worked for a construction company as the manager of maintenance. While working there he started his own trucking company with two used trucks. He built his business (Fiesta Trucking Company) to a fleet of 58 Mack Trucks. He was known as "Mr. Mack." He sold his fleet and retired at 72 years of age.
Ray loved to travel. In addition to his many trips home to New Hampshire, he traveled to Kauai, Hawaii, four times, took cruises to the Panama Canal and Alaska, traveled to Prince Edward Island, and many states, with the love of his life, his beloved wife Nina.
Ray was predeceased by his wife Nina in 2020, and his son Scott in 2014. He leaves behind his daughter, Sherri of Kentucky; brother, Donald (Frances) Bossey of Laconia; sister, Alice Bolduc of Gilford; brother, Gary (Beverly) Bossey of Apple Valley, MN; and brother, Robert (Kim) Bossey of Meredith; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Burial will be at a later date at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Laconia.
