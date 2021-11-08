Raoul J.Godin, 91

MEREDITH — Raoul (Ralph) Joseph Godin, 91, of Meredith passed away at home on Monday, November 1, 2021.
Born in Upper Caraquet, New Brunswick on May 13, 1930, he was the son of Arthur and Lucie (Savoie) Godin. Ralph grew up in Caraquet, New Brunswick and worked as a lumberjack, a fisherman, a cook, and a musician before moving to the U.S.
He married Audrey Fortier on December 21, 1957. They shared 57 wonderful years together before she passed in 2015. Ralph and Audrey were blessed with two children.
Ralph was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and never met a stranger. Ralph had many talents, and played multiple instruments, including the guitar, piano, violin, mandolin, accordion, banjo, and harmonica. He also enjoyed woodworking, painting, and gardening.
Ralph worked at Allen-Rogers for 30 years.
Ralph is survived by a son, Robert Godin of Meredith; a daughter, Rozela Worley and husband Craig of Christmas, FL; a grandson, Evan Nast of Osteen, FL; a granddaughter, Jessica Guzman of Orlando, FL; and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Audrey; his parents, Arthur and Lucie Godin; and many brothers and sisters.
Calling hours will be held at First Baptist Church, Meredith, NH on Friday, November 12th at 4:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church, Meredith, NH on Friday, November 12th at 5:00 p.m. Rev. Stephen R Neill, pastor of First Baptist Church of Meredith will officiate.
Mayhew Funeral Home & Crematorium of Meredith are handling the arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
