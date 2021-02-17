CENTER HARBOR — Rachelle Perron Wolf, 60, passed away on Saturday February 13, 2021 at her home in Center Harbor after a long battle with Liver and Kidney disease. Her husband, Fred, was nearby.
Rachelle was born in Campbellton, New Brunswick, Canada, on January 24, 1961. She spent many years in the hospitality field before moving to Fredericton, New Brunswick where she worked in administration for Canada Post for 10 years.
She and Fred met in 2003 and were married in Florida in 2004. She later became a United States citizen and resided in Florida before moving to New Hampshire in 2013.
In addition to her husband, Fred, she is survived by her mother, Irene Doiron, her sister, Theresa, brother-in-law, Norbert, her niece, Barbara, and nephew, Norbert, all from New Brunswick, Canada. She is also survived by her stepdaughter, Stephanie Phillips and her sons Eric and Kyle of California and step-daughter-in-law, Tricia Wolf from Connecticut. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Paul Doiron and her stepson, Brian Wolf.
Her ashes are being returned to Campbellton where she will be buried with her grandmother with whom she was very close.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Lakes Region VNA Hospice in Meredith, New Hampshire.
To leave an online condolence visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
