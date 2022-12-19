Priscilla T. Breton, 84

Priscilla T. Breton, 84

LACONIA — Priscilla T. Breton, 84, of Laconia, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, after a brief battle with lung cancer at the Granite VNA Hospice House, Concord.

Born in Manchester, on March 13, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Cyrias and Gilberte (Guertin) Boucher. Priscilla attended St Anthony's High School in Manchester, where she met her high school sweetheart, Richard “Dick” Breton. Dick and Priscilla went on to marry in 1957, and settled in Laconia, where they raised their son, Rick.

