LACONIA — Priscilla T. Breton, 84, of Laconia, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, after a brief battle with lung cancer at the Granite VNA Hospice House, Concord.
Born in Manchester, on March 13, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Cyrias and Gilberte (Guertin) Boucher. Priscilla attended St Anthony's High School in Manchester, where she met her high school sweetheart, Richard “Dick” Breton. Dick and Priscilla went on to marry in 1957, and settled in Laconia, where they raised their son, Rick.
Priscilla spent 25 years dedicated to the office of Dr. Peter B. Eckel until she retired in 1999. Dick and Priscilla were active members of the Laconia Kiwanis Club. Priscilla enjoyed soaking up the sun rays across the beaches from the Maine to Florida coasts. She never passed up the opportunity for a trip to the casino to play some of her favorite video games. The moments she enjoyed most were spent with her family and friends. Free time for Priscilla was often spent baking tasty treats or crocheting beautiful gifts for those she loved.
Priscilla is survived by her son, Richard L. Breton, wife Mary Ann; granddaughters, Meghan Breton, Fiancée, Trevor Limmer and Caroline Fall, husband Kyle; brothers, Donald Boucher, his wife Judy, and Richard F. Boucher; sister, Charlotte Bouchard; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Priscilla was predeceased by her husband, Richard V. Breton, and infant son, Michael J. Breton.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at St. Andre Bessette Parish – Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
Graveside Services will be held in the spring of 2023.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Priscilla’s name be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.