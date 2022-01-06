TILTON — Porter A. Young, 90, a resident of Tilton since 1975, passed away peacefully holding his sons hand on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord. He was born in Providence, RI on August 15, 1931, the son of Waldo A. and Margaret (MacKay) Young.
He spent most of his life in Franklin prior to moving to Tilton. He was a graduate of Tilton School in Tilton and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of New Hampshire. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving from May 8, 1951 to May 2, 1955 as an Airman.
Porter worked many places throughout his life including the Mojalaki Country Club and the Franklin Cemetery, but he will be forever remembered and adored as a Math and Science Teacher at Franklin Elementary School.
If you knew Porter, you knew that he was never one to sit at home. He loved to spend his time outdoors in nature, if he wasn't volunteering with the Veterans Ski Area or the Appalachian Trail, he was teaching classes at Odiorne State Park on the ocean in Rye. In his early days he would coach basketball, softball and soccer and was a ski instructor at the Veterans Ski Area and Highlands Ski Area. Later on he would race on ski teams at Gunstock, cross country ski and mountain climb throughout the white mountains of New Hampshire. Cycling was also something that Porter had a passion for, he was a member of the NH Cycling Club and always had a bike in the back of his truck, he even biked 100 miles in one day at the age of 75.
Porter was predeceased by his parents and also by his sister, Joan E. Young who died in 2009. His family includes his son, Brooks E. Young Sr. and his wife Jayne of Gilmanton Iron Works; his grandchildren, Porter Young, Brooks E. Young Jr. and Brittany Maltais, all of Gilmanton; and by his great-grandchildren, Layla, Izabelle and Carter Young and Easton Maltais.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Eastman Cemetery in Sunapee, where he will be buried alongside his parents and sister.
Memorial donation in memory of Porter may be made to the Franklin Outing Club, in C/O Cathy Fuller, Treasurer, 200 Prospect St., Franklin, NH 03235
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
