THORNTON — Phyllis Elizabeth Benton Holbrook was born on September 20, 1926, and died peacefully in the loving company of her daughter, Jane Holbrook Clay, grandson Bruce Clay, and granddaughter Beth Clay on March 16, 2022. She was a lifelong resident of Thornton and the eldest daughter of Evelyn and Scott Benton.
Phyllis was predeceased by her husband, Raymond "Bud" Holbrook on April 25, 2014, the morning before their 67th wedding anniversary. They were — without question — the love of a lifetime. Her younger sister, Natalie Hartwell, passed in November 2021 and her youngest brother Alton Benton passed in 2008.
She is survived by her sister, Ardelle Gilman; and brother Scott Benton; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends in the area often stopped by to enjoy her company as she continued to live at home independently.
Phyllis and Bud raised two beautiful daughters, Evie and Janie. Evie married David Fitzmorris in 1967, raising two boys, Shawn and Bud. They all call Goldsboro, North Carolina home. Janie married Bob Clay in 1976, and remained local while raising their three children, Bruce, Beth and Scott.
Phyllis’ family grew with each grandchild finding partnership and family along the way.
Shawn married Joell Phipps and gifted Phyllis and Bud with two of their great-grandchildren, Niki (and boyfriend Zack Langston) and AJ Fitzmorris. Bud married Christine Hahn and they often came north to visit with their daughter Annalise Fitzmorris.
Bruce Clay and his wife Melissa gifted Phyllis and Bud three great-grandchildren, Jason, Natalie and Allison, they live in Gilmanton. Scott Clay and his partner, Brittany Fitch live in Lebanon. Beth Clay and her partner, Sarah McKinney, share time between Wilder, VT and Plymouth.
Phyllis was quick to share her pride in the accomplishments, challenges and adventures her grandchildren endured, infamous for a letter in the post (even to Australia), phone calls that lasted hours instead of minutes, and at least a few options of homemade goodies for every visit. She and Bud loved to host their family, friends and bonus family at their rustic lakeside camp on Lake Sunapee until the late 1990s when they decided it was time to move on. There are fond memories shared by many of the sailboat, rowboat, floating dock, blueberry bushes, chow-chow bathing, and thunderstorms through the picture window from each summer.
Phyllis loved her gardens, with annuals and perennials planned and layered in each flower bed, lined by the lush grass carefully tended in the lawn. Her career began early, hosting tours at the Glacial Park in Millbrook before entering the banking field prior to finishing high school in 1943. She dedicated her entire career to banking before retiring in 1990, sharp as a tack straight through until the end. Numbers and figures, people and places. She had a knack for details, organization and structure. This flowed over into her commitment to community, she served as trustee for Pine Grove Cemetery, a member of the school board, the organist for the United Methodist Church, and hobbyist historian for the Thornton community and beyond.
Affectionally called Grammy, Gram, Grammy Gram, Auntie Phyl, Mrs. Holbrook, Mom, Mother and friend, she lived a full and rich life surrounded by family, friends and community that adored her well beyond words.
Calling hours will be held in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Thursday, March 24, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A Graveside service will be held in the Pine Grove Cemetery, NH Route 175, Thornton, on Wednesday, May 4, at 11 a.m. The Rev. John Blair, pastor emeritus of the Plymouth Methodist Church, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the New Hampshire Food Bank, as Phyllis was persistent in teaching that caretaking always meant nurturing the body and heart of the people she loved with a warm meal or a cold cup of ice cream.
To view more information or to sign Phyllis’s Book of Memories go to; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
