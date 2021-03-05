MEREDITH — Phyllis B. Eddy, 94, of Quimby Road, Meredith, died March 1, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family, after a brief illness.
Born in Saugus, MA, on June 17, 1926, she was the daughter of Gordon Taylor and Alice (Cox) Taylor. She grew up in Saugus, MA, and graduated from Saugus High School. Phyllis resided in Lynn, MA, for 38 years, and was a summer resident of Meredith for many years. She has been a permanent resident of Meredith since 1984.
Phyllis was predeceased by her husband Bill in 2013.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Janet Valles of Meredith, NH, Cheryl Panakio of Woodstock, NH, and Marsha Marchio of Moultonborough, NH; and her husband Alan of Malden, MA; grandchildren, Tracy and her husband Mike, Katie, John, Anthony and his wife Christina, Kelsey and her husband Ryan; great-granddaughter, Abigail; great-grandsons, Kayden, Damien, Mason, Pace and Ryder; sister, Barbara McLeod of Burlington, MA; sisters-in-law, Esther Eddy and Mary Taylor; many nieces and nephews.
Together with her husband Bill, Phyllis created a home on Lake Winnipesaukee that has allowed generations of family and friends a place to gather and make memories. She loved taking care of her property and gardens as well as watching others enjoy it. She loved going on boat rides whether under power or sail. She will always be remembered for her warm and welcoming smile and fervent love of her family.
Due to the pandemic, services for Phyllis are private.
