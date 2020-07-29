BELMONT — Philip Omer Beaupre, 81, of Concord Street in Belmont, passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 23, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
Phillip was born on October 2, 1938, in Franklin, NH. He was the son of Armand and Marjorie (Amadon) Beaupre.
Phil worked as an auto body technician at Manter Oldsmobile-Pontiac for 30 years, then was employed at Aavid Engineering until his retirement.
Phil was a passionate fan of New England Sports teams and especially loved watching the Patriots, Red Sox and Celtics. He enjoyed playing sports and always loved playing a competitive game of cribbage. Phil was an avid bowler having bowled for 50 years partnering with his wife, and in later years, his son.
Phil is survived by his children, Debbee Hebert of Franklin, Donna Clifford and her husband, Michael of Laconia, David Beaupre and his wife, Cecile of Northfield, and Douglas Beaupre and his wife, April of Lewiston, Maine; his sisters, Lois Miner of Danbury and Norma Marceau of Manchester; 10 grandchildren, Karen, Brian, Ben, Aaron, Rachel, Jay, Siera, Kelly, Alyssa and Caleb; 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife of 59 years Dorothy (Vaillancourt) Beaupre and his brother Kenneth Beaupre.
The Beaupre Family would like to thank Heidi, Cindy, and the entire Central NH VNA and Hospice for their loving care and support.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 50 guests will be permitted in the funeral home at one time.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Graveside Service will follow at the South Road Cemetery, Belmont.
For those who wish, Memorial Contributions in Phil’s name may be made to Central NH VNA and Hospice, 780 N Main St Ste 1, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
