FRANKLIN — Philip J. DeFosses Sr., 78, longtime owner of Phil's TV in Franklin passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Concord Hospital after a short battle with Covid-19. Phil was born on February 24, 1943 in Bridgeport, CT, son of the late Victor and Doris (Thayer) DeFosses.
Philip began he career as a business owner when he started Phil's TV in the early 1960s. He has always committed a large part of his life to his customers. Phil always had a soft spot for helping other people and showed it through his sponsorship of local baseball teams for over 50 years. He was a member of the local Knights of Columbus, St. Paul Church and the NRA.
In Phil's spare time he enjoyed many things with his family and friends, whether it was hunting, hiking, snow shoeing, rollerblading, coin collecting, watching NASCAR or playing cards with his wife. He also loved cars, aircraft and space exploration. Phil will always be remembered for his dedication throughout his entire life to his family, his relatives, his friends and the customers he served in the community. He was an inspiration to his family for his strength, determination and courage.
He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Maria DeFosses; and his brother, David Michael DeFosses. His family includes his wife of 48 years, Linda (Gaudette) DeFosses of Franklin; his two daughters, Tammy Furnbach and her husband Martin of Meredith and Mary Ann Baines and her husband Stephen of Meredith; his five sons, Michael DeFosses and his girlfriend Christine of Sanbornton, Jason DeFosses and his wife Salina of Franklin, Steven DeFosses and his wife Michelle of Franklin, Zachary DeFosses and his wife Sarah of Tilton and Philip Defosses Jr. and his girlfriend Michelle of Bristol. He is also survived by his 19 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; his niece, Wendy Parmenter and her boyfriend Jay of Alexandria. He also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid concerns, a private graveside service will be held for the family in Holy Cross Cemetery in Franklin. A memorial mass for Phil will be held in the spring of 2022 at St. Paul Church of St. Gabriel Parish in Franklin.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information or to leave the family a condolence, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
