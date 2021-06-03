LACONIA — Pauline M. Greene, 60, of Spring Street, died on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Pauline was born on February 23, 1961, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Richard Avery and Priscilla (Moore) Smith. Pauline worked at Burger King for several years.
Pauline enjoyed Bingo, but most importantly cherished time with her grandchildren.
Pauline is survived by her son, Nathan Greene Jr. and his partner, Danielle Daub; three daughters, Megan Littlefield and her husband, Jason, Amber Dorsett and her partner Danny Lurvey, and Crystal St. Laurent; six grandchildren, Adam, Summer, Ryan, Pierce, Maverick, and Evianna; four nieces; one nephew; and her two grand-kitties, Rawr and Mavis. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her stepfather, Herbert Smith; her sister, Gladys Mooney; her brother, Lee Colson; and her granddaughter, Priscilla Greene.
Services will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
