MEREDITH — It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Paul Wiener, 90, of Meredith, who passed away surrounded by family on Monday, February 14, 2022, after a brief illness. Paul was born on June 21, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York, to Edward Samuel and Jean (Gurtov) Wiener.
In 1972, Paul moved his family to Meredith, and opened up a Western Auto Store with his wife, Bunny, on Main Street. It grew quickly and was rebranded Sports & Marine Parafunalia in 1975, and moved into a newer and larger space in The Meredith Shopping Center on Route 25. As the Lakes Region grew, so did the store, as it not only doubled in size at the Meredith location, but also added another storefront at its current location in Gilford in 1985, which was and is now, owned by his youngest son, Bart. In 2005, Paul closed the Meredith store and semi-retired, working the summer months at the store in Gilford before ultimately retiring for good in 2009. Paul loved the frenetic pace of the store, but more importantly loved the interaction with the customers.
Paul is survived by his wife of almost 13 years, Susan Chinetti of Meredith; his daughter, Patti Jucha of Clearwater Beach, Florida; son, Tod Weston and his wife Nancy and grandson, Jake of Pompano Beach, Florida; youngest son, Bart Jeffreys and his wife Merry Sweeney Jeffreys and grandchildren Kelin and Hayley. Paul was predeceased by his first wife of 52 years and mother of his children, Bunny, in 2006; his son-in-law, Bill Jucha in 2013; and his grandchild, Tod and Nancy’s son, KJ, in 2020.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation in Paul’s name to Make A Wish NH, 814 Elm Street, Suite 300, Manchester, NH 03101-2230.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.