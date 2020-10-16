JEFFERSON, Maine — Paul Warren Levensaller, 90, passed away on October 14th, 2020 at the Gregory Wing of St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor. Paul was born November 28th, 1929 to parents Harold and Irene (Peaslee) Levensaller.
Paul attended Jefferson Village Grade School and graduated from The Waldoboro High School class of ’49 Paul “Ducky” was a gifted baseball player. At age 14, he and his best friend , 18 year old Don Bowman played for the Taylor Shoe Co. in Gardiner with 30-35 year old men. The two Jefferson ball players even walked all the way home at times. They played along the coast and even in Brewer. In 1950, they were scouted for the Philadelphia Athletics and the Washington Senators. They practiced with players in Fort Drum and Kingston, N.Y. from there, Paul travelled to try out in Lumberton. N.C. but soon returned home.
After returning home Paul spent two years in the U.S. Army. He also played on local teams including the Rockland Rockies and the Waldoboro Townies. In 2018, he was honored to be inducted into the Mid Coast Sports Hall of Fame. Paul worked for 30 years in N.H. at the Laconia State School. He managed the dairy farm and trained up to 20 boys at a time in skills pertaining to farming. While in N.H., he met the love of his life, his wife of 25 years, Lillian Taylor. Upon retirement, they moved to his family home in Jefferson. Lillian describes Paul as the kindest, most generous and romantic husband. Paul was blessed with a devoted wife who took wonderful care of him especially in the last few years when his health was failing him. They had a full life with lots of trips to fairs, horseracing, tracks, casinos … Paul used to say-“ I love hunting, my wife and gambling”. What fun they had. Paul was full of life and people were drawn to him. He was always upbeat and had a twinkle in his eye and a smile on his face. Even as his health was failing he would always say he felt great.
Paul was predeceased by his parents, his cousin Priscilla Bond, his best friend Don Bowman and two step-sons David Taylor and Dr. Frank Taylor.
Paul is survived by his wife Lillian, his good friend Charlie “Doc” Hodgkins of Jefferson along with two step-daughters, Frances Morrison ( John), Donna Barter ( Greg), five grandchildren, Julie McBride(Mark) Jody Watson (Tony), Jered Reed, Andy Taylor and Jeff Taylor. Seven greatgrandchildren Emma McBride, Kayla Borrows, Carlie Borrows, Kyra Moulton, Travis Reed, Emily Reed and Madeline Reed. Two great great grandchildren, Roan Reed and Carter Borrows all from New Hampshire. Paul is also survived by Ralph Bond and his four children and their families, Jim Bond (Bette), Dana Bond, David Bond (Karen) all from Jefferson, ME along with Julie Stegna ( Larry) from Walpole. Maine
Paul and Lillian were so grateful for all the help from David Bond over the years. They would also like to thank the caring staff at St. Andrews Village in the Gregory Wing. They also wish to thank Kimberly and Caleb Bond for their help and support. Caleb became the grandson that Paul never had.
A Memorial Graveside service will be held for Paul on October 21st, 2020 at the Jefferson Village Cemetery (Route 126) at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Brian Ritchie will officiate. Social distancing and mask requirements will be observed. The family requests that donations in Paul’s name be made to the Jefferson Fire and Rescue, 204 Waldoboro Road, Jefferson, Maine 04348. Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences please visit hallfuneralhomes.com
