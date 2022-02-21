Paul R. Ingalls, 61

BELMONT — Paul Roger Ingalls, 61, of Belmont, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2022 surrounded by friends and family in Concord Hospital, after a courageous 14-month battle with lung cancer.
Born May 29, 1960 in Nashua, he was the son of the late Roland C. Frechette and the late Betty Lou (Warren) Ingalls. Paul spent a lot of his life in Lowell, MA. Growing up, he trained with his father in the West End Gym and earned his silver mittens.
Paul moved to New Hampshire with his family in 2000 and loved the area so much he decided to stay when his family returned to Massachusetts. For the last decade, he has lived in the Belmont area where he enjoyed spending time with his friends; spending time with his daughter and family; fishing; gold panning; metal detecting; and snowmobiling. He had been a painter for much of his working career, largely in the Lakes Region, and made a lot of great friendships through his work. To those who knew him best, he was an example of independence, hard work, and resilience.
He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Ingalls Roy and her husband Charlie; sister, Beverly Boyden and husband Robert; sister, Madeline Ingalls; sister, Helen Alicea and husband Jose; brother, Roland Frechette; sister, Jeanne Lavallee; brother, Arthur Frechette; sister, Rachel Miller; sister, Priscilla Flannery; many, many nieces and nephews; and a wonderful network of close friends that was like a second family to Paul including Jeff Stankatis, Holly Sirois, Jerry Vaughn and many others.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his sister and brother-in-law, Marian and Jean Dumais.
In the last year, Paul had courageously faced his cancer diagnosis with optimism and strength. His family would like to thank his friends who always kept a close eye on him, his excellent and caring team at the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth Hospital, and for the Concord Hospital ICU department for their care and compassion.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Cremation Society of NH in Boscawen, on Thursday, February 24 from 4 to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Paul’s family asks that donations in his name be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, https://dhgeiselgiving.org/causes/cancer.
