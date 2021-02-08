BELMONT — Paul Herman Schmidt, 86, a resident of Belmont, NH, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Concord Hospital following a brief illness. He was born December 11, 1934, in New York City, NY, a son of Herman and Amelia (Mucha) Schmidt. Paul grew up in Fanwood, NJ, along with his older brother Felix and his twin brother Peter who predeceased him.
Paul received a Bachelor's Degree in Geology from Columbia University. He worked for many years as a Research Physicist for Bell Laboratories, Digital Equipment Corporation, and Read-Rite Corporation with many patents and technical papers to his name. After retirement, he spent many years living on Lake Kanasatka.
As a young adult he enjoyed scouting, and sea scouts as a quartermaster. Paul loved the outdoors, nature, science, animals, birds, and their numerous pets. Later in life he enjoyed serving on the Conservation Commission, Loon Preservation Committee, and Audubon Society. He was also a long time member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Meredith, NH.
He met Jean (O'Mara) and the two were married in 1954. Together, they raised their family in Chatham, NJ, and celebrated 66 years of marriage.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Schmidt of Belmont; a son, Michael Paul Schmidt of Hollis; a daughter, Lynn Schmidt Hartley of Laconia; and five grandchildren.
Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a church or charity of your choice. To leave a message of condolence or fond memory for the family please visit Paul's tribute page at www.csnh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.