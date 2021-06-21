FLORIDA — Patricia (Pat) M. Lounsbury, 80, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, after a long illness.
She was born March 3, 1940 in Laconia, NH, to Kenneth and Arleen Horne. She was a graduate from Laconia High School and wife of Wilbur Lounsbury.
Pat was dearly loved by her family and friends. Her life was devoted to caring for others, whether helping foster children, impaired adults, or family and friends. She loved country and gospel music and was a huge George Jones fan. She recently moved to the state of Florida to bask in the warm sun and feel the cool ocean breeze, but her heart remained in the Granite State. Her beautiful smile and charming spirit will be remembered by all who knew her.
Pat is survived by her sibling, Robert Horne; sons, David Bragg and Paul Bragg; daughters, Darleen Turner and Dori Cote; grandchildren, Eric Bragg, Nicole McNulty, Nathaniel Turner, Lucas Smith, Kaylee Lemire, Jordan and Jared Bragg, Bryce Cote, Madison Lemire; great-grandchildren, Madilyn and Brayden McNulty and Melanie Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Arleen Horne; sibling, Richard Horne; and husband, Wilbur Lounsbury.
A Celebration of Life and Burial will take place Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at South Road Cemetery in Belmont.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
