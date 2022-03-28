LACONIA — Patricia Boisvert, 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Pat was born on March 14, 1954 in Hampton, VA, to the late Sylvio and Lillie Mae (Carroll) Boisvert.
Pat grew up as the daughter of a military family that brought her around the world where she later settled in Laconia. Pat spent her career in the Health Care industry where she spent that time taking care of others.
Pat was a loving and strong independent woman who raised her two children as a single mom. She loved her family more than anything. They were her whole world. She took great joy in helping and watching her grandchildren grow up. She was more than happy to share stories and pictures of them to anyone who would listen. Though Pat did not play sports herself, she wouldn’t miss watching her son on the field and became an avid football fan. When she wasn’t bragging about her family, she enjoyed reading and loved to debate politics for those willing adversaries. For those who knew Pat well, they would say she always greeted everyone with a big infectious smile that would brighten their day. Growing up, Pat spent a lot of time in the kitchen learning to cook from her mom. This led to her loving to cook for her family. Her favorite was making food for her son’s football team dinners. Before she became a mom, Pat loved to spend time out on the town with her friends dancing the night away being known as the life of the party.
Pat is survived by the loves of her life, her two children, Jason Shute (Jennifer) of Newark, DE, and Sara Shute of Laconia; six grandchildren, Jade, Lily, Andrew, Charlie, Daizey and Joey; her sister, Carol Boisvert (Brian); brother, Joe Boisvert; and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Boisvert.
A private celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later time.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.