BELMONT — Pamela J. Hughes, 74, of Bean Hill Road, passed away peacefully at her home with her loving husband and dog by her side, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
Pamela was born on February 10, 1948 in Laconia, the daughter of Alfred and Hazel (Bagley) LaRoche.
She worked as a wood cutter for Allen & Rogers for 29 years. After retiring she spent time with her husband riding ATV's. During her retirement she also watched her great-granddaughter which brought her so much joy.
Besides her husband John Hughes Jr., whom she had just celebrated her 53rd anniversary with, she leaves behind her son, John Hughes; her daughter, Rebecca Hughes and her fiancé Mike Blake of Belmont; her three grandchildren, Jason, Marc, and Mackenzie; her four great-grandchildren, Aurora, Delilah, Ryder, and Noah; her brother, Phillip LaRoche; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Pamela is predeceased by her siblings, Alfred LaRoche Jr., Mar-yanne Moulton, Richard LaRoche, Mary Wilcox, Patricia Gamblin, and Dorothy Ayotte.
Services will be held in the spring.
The family asks that memorial donations be made in Pamela's name to the New Hampshire Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH, 03246, or the Payson Center for Cancer Care, 250 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH, 03301.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
