Pamela A. Price, 63

GILMANTON IRON WORKS — Pamela Ann Price, 63, passed away unexpectedly at her home Dec. 24, 2022, with her loving husband by her side. Pamela was born on Jan. 23, 1959, to Claire Fell and the late Charles Fell Sr. She spent her childhood and teenage years in Billerica, Massachusetts, before meeting the love of her life, Richard Price, while visiting Alton Bay. Pamela and Richard built a beautiful life together, raising their three children in Gilmanton.
Pamela spent her earlier years raising her children and opened her home and heart to many children throughout the years as a foster parent. She was an active member in the community, volunteering many years as a Girl Scout leader. Pam was a great cook, and would often use her cooking and baking skills to provide catering services to local community events. She later started a career with Shaws, where she worked in the bakery for over 15 years before retiring. She was a true lover of food and not afraid to have dessert before dinner.
Pamela loved spending time with her family and traveling. Her favorite place to travel to was Disney. She enjoyed camping and always had multiple trips planned every year. One of her favorites was camping at Salisbury Beach with her life-long friend Darlene, her sister Gail and her mother Claire. On the final day of the trip, she would allow her husband to join. Pamela truly enjoyed the ocean and the beaches, sitting in the sun, listening to the waves.
Spending time with her grandchildren was another of her greatest joys. She was known as the "Anything Goes Nana." Spoiling all the kids with goodies and treats was something that was expected when the kids went to Nana's house. Pamela had a huge heart and an infectious one-of-a-kind laugh that will be missed dearly by so many.
In addition to her mother, Claire Fell, she leaves behind her loving husband of 43 years, Richard Price; daughter, Tiffany Perry and her husband Chris of Gilmanton Iron Works; son, Richard Price and his wife Krista of Gilford; daughter, Justine Berg of Gilmanton Iron Works; five grandchildren, Haylee, Alexis, Landon, Alayna and Maci; her siblings, Chuck Fell Jr., Gail Turner and Cliff Fell; as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father, Charles Fell Sr. and her brother, Timothy Fell.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central St., Farmington, NH, with Fr. Robert F. Cole, officiating. A calling hour is prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m.
