Pamela A. Price, 63

GILMANTON IRON WORKS — Pamela Ann Price, 63, passed away unexpectedly at her home Dec. 24, 2022, with her loving husband by her side. Pamela was born on Jan. 23, 1959, to Claire Fell and the late Charles Fell Sr. She spent her childhood and teenage years in Billerica, Massachusetts, before meeting the love of her life, Richard Price, while visiting Alton Bay. Pamela and Richard built a beautiful life together, raising their three children in Gilmanton.

Pamela spent her earlier years raising her children and opened her home and heart to many children throughout the years as a foster parent. She was an active member in the community, volunteering many years as a Girl Scout leader. Pam was a great cook, and would often use her cooking and baking skills to provide catering services to local community events. She later started a career with Shaws, where she worked in the bakery for over 15 years before retiring. She was a true lover of food and not afraid to have dessert before dinner.

