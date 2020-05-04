LACONIA — Noreen (Monty, McManus, Maggio) Judd, 65, of Laconia, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Pleasant View Center in Concord, NH.
She was born on February 4, 1955, in Lowell, Massachusetts, the daughter of Roland and Annette (Briere) Monty, she lived in Dracut, Massachusetts, throughout her school years.
Noreen worked as a clerk at Big Lots, and previously worked at Accellent, as an Inspector Supervisor. She also worked construction, building and roofing houses, which was a highlight of her life. She is a former member and instructor for the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps Program out of Kittery, Maine.
Throughout her teens, she was a member of the Long Pond Water Ski Club and participated in many of their water ski shows performing stunts as one of the Long Pond Lovelies. Noreen was an avid New York Yankees fan, in particular #2, Derek Jeter. She cherished going camping, fishing and boating with her grandsons. Noreen’s ingenuity and creative nature gave her the ability to grow a vegetable garden in her living room, where her curtains became the trellis for her cucumber vines.
One of Noreen’s favorite places to go, which held many happy memories, was Hampton Beach to ride the waves and enjoy the sun and boardwalk. She had a beautifully wild spirit and enjoyed the freedom of riding her motorcycle in her black leather fringed jacket with a rose embossed on the back.
Noreen is survived by her daughter Kimberly McManus of Laconia; her son Christopher McManus and his wife Elizabeth, of Aurora, Colordado; a brother David Monty of Windham, NH; her sisters, Karen Clougher and her husband Thomas, of Tyngsborough, Massachusetts and Nancy Montgomery and her husband Gary Wilson, of New Ipswich, NH; her grandchildren, Kyle McManus and Evan Tibbetts; two nieces and five nephews; and many cousins. Noreen was pre-deceased by her parents, Roland and Annette Monty.
It is Noreen's wish that there be no purple anything on her special day, especially flowers; but she is open to flamingos.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St, Laconia, NH, using the Carriage House entrance.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
