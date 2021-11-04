MEREDITH — Nathalie Pelczar, 79, of Meredith, died peacefully at her home on October 31, 2021, surrounded by family members after a short illness. Throughout her illness she displayed courage, strength, faith, and a sense of dignity and humor.
Nathalie was born on November 4, 1942 to Joseph and Jennie Pelczar in Meredith, NH. She enjoyed her family, gardening, doing crossword puzzles, her furry companions and playing the lottery.
Nat (as she was called by those who knew her best) spent most of her career as a bookkeeper with Prescott Lumber Company and remained with them through the years to what is now Middleton Building Supply.
Nat will be greatly missed by her huge family, Theodore Pelczar of Meredith, NH, Edward Pelczar of Winter Springs, FL, Barbara Gilman of Concord, NH, Dorothy Diller of Gilford, NH, Marilyn Moulton of New Hampton, NH, Margaret Pelczar of Meredith, NH, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and friends.
We would like to thank all the doctors and nurses who were always there for Nat. They showed her great kindness and respect.
A graveside service will be held in the Oakland Cemetery, Meredith Center Road, on Thursday, Nov. 11th, at 11 a.m. The Rev. MSGR Gerald Belanger, pastor of Saint Charles Borromeo Church, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurses, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253, or the Meredith Food Pantry, 147 Main St. Meredith, NH 03253.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
