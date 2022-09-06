Nancy L. Buell, 94

BROOKSVILLE, Florida — Nancy Louise Burr Buell passed away peacefully on August 29, 2022, at Serenity House in Brooksville, Florida, at the age of 94.
Nancy was born on May 27, 1928, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Clinton Stoddard and Louise Avery Burr.
She attended Packer Collegiate Institute in Brooklyn, then graduated from The Kendall Hall School in Peterborough, New Hampshire, in 1945. She attended Cedar Crest College for Women in Allentown, Pennsylvania, graduating in 1949 with a degree in Sociology.
Nancy married the late Irving Buell in 1949. They moved to his childhood city, Laconia, New Hampshire, in 1952. Nancy lived in Laconia for 50 years before moving with her long-time companion, the late John Hounsell, to Spring Hill, Florida.
Nancy is survived by her four children and their spouses: Linda Keith of Gilford, New Hampshire, Deborah (Brian) Carroll of Spring Hill, Florida, Deems (Jill) Buell of Manchester, New Hampshire, and William (Jeannette) Buell of Laconia, New Hampshire. She is also survived by four grandchildren, who knew her as Gram: Rowland Keith of Santa Cruz, California, Christopher (Brenda) Keith of Gilmanton, New Hampshire, Emily Buell (Isaac) Horn of Hollis, New Hampshire, and Tyler (Ashlie) Buell of Glen Ellen, Virginia; as well as five great-granddaughters.
In addition to her husband, Nancy is also pre-deceased by her son-in-law, Rowland Keith of Gilford, New Hampshire.
Nancy’s lovely smile complimented her friendly nature. As a devoted mother she organized her family’s various activities. Family and friends looked forward to her culinary skills and gracious hosting. She was an avid reader, enjoyed tennis, bridge, boating, skiing and sailing. She was a member of The American Association of University Women, American Red Cross, Lakes Region General Hospital Auxiliary and a Girl Scout leader for many years. In addition, she worked in the family business, Goodwin Paper Company, and partnered in three tennis shops in the New Hampshire area. In her later years she was fortunate to visit many corners of the world with her companion John Hounsell.
A private memorial will be held for the family at a later date. For those who wish, please make a donation in Nancy’s name to the charity of your choice.
