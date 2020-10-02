CENTER HARBOR — Nancy Manson Kelley, 94, of Center Harbor, passed away on September 8, 2020 due to heart failure.
Nancy was born on February 6, 1926 in Mount Desert, Maine to Charles & Jenny Manson. She was a graduate of Mount Desert Public Schools in 1940. She moved to Center Harbor with her family and graduated from Meredith High School in 1944. She graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1948. Nancy married Roger Allen Kelley, a native of Center Harbor, on October 23, 1948. She worked for E.M. Heath as manager of “The Shoppe” for many years.
Nancy was a very active member of the Center Harbor Historical Society and worked on many projects taken on by the Society over the years. She enjoyed photography and was a member of the Lakes Region Camera Club. Gardening was a favorite pastime and she spent many hours tending plants in her greenhouse and garden.
Nancy is survived by her brother, Charles Manson and by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Roger Kelley, her sister, Jennie Hermanson and her brother, John Manson.
There will be no memorial service due to the pandemic. Those wishing to contribute in her name can send donations to Center Harbor Historical Society, PO Box 98, Center Harbor, NH 03226.
