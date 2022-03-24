PETERBOROUGH — Nancy Carlisle Beaton entered into heaven in the early morning of March 23, 2022, with family at her side.
She was born in Lancaster on August 8, 1938, to Franklin and Priscilla Beaton of Groveton. Nancy graduated from Groveton High School in 1956 and Becker Junior College (Worcester, MA) in 1958. She raised three wonderful children while working in the healthcare field as a medical transcriptionist for over 30 years at Laconia Hospital, Laconia Clinic and Weeks Memorial Hospital in Lancaster.
Following her retirement, Nancy did what she enjoyed most — spending time with her children and grandchildren. When she wasn’t attending their sporting events, dance recitals and other memorable events, you could find her walking the beach in Wells, ME — her favorite destination.
Nancy was a devout Catholic and spent countless hours volunteering her time and energy for her local parishes. She was very active with the Missionary Servants of John Paul I, focusing on the St. Teresa’s missions in Haiti, feeding and clothing the less fortunate.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses, John and Nancy Lynch of Westmoreland, Kathy and Jim Hogan of Fairfax, VT, and Michael "Chip" and Ann Marie Lynch of Freeport, ME; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The family acknowledges Compassus Hospice staff and the incredible, loving caregivers at Scott Farrar Assisted Living/Memory Care in Peterborough. Her giggles and laughs will forever be heard and she will always be in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Jenny Scott Legacy Fund (https://scottfarrar.com/about-us/endowment/) in memory of Nancy C. Beaton.
Funeral and burial arrangements will be forthcoming and scheduled for the spring. Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main St., Lancaster, NH 03584. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.