Myla J. (Pray) Jacquith

ALEXANDRIA — “In loving memory of Myla June Pray Jacquith, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, the most selfless Angel who had so little yet gave so much. It was a true privilege to know and love her. She will surely be missed. August 15, 1931 to August 28, 2021.”
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
To leave a condolence go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
