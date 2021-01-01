ALEXANDRIA – It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Murray L. Lord, 97, a beloved son, husband, father, brother, grandfather, and uncle on December 31, 2020, at his daughter’s (Judy) home after suffering a major stroke. He was born in Alexandria, the son of Edward and Agnes (Ballou) Lord. Murray lived most of his life in Alexandria, graduated from Bristol High School and entered the US Army. He served in the European, African, Middle Eastern and Asiatic Pacific Theaters as a Communications Specialist with the 67th Signal Battalion. After his military service he returned home and worked for various local companies, including Freudenberg NOK, formerly IPC, and several years maintaining Camp Tomahawk and Wicosuta on Newfound Lake.
Murray was a member and past commander of the Minot Cavis Post #26 American Legion and the VFW Post #10640 both of Bristol, and the Lakes Region Toastmasters. He was a former member of the Grange in Alexandria. Murray was a member of the Alexandria Fire Department and one of its original charter members. The endeavor began in memorial of a local woman who died in her home due to a fire, and the fire station stands on her property today.
Murray and his wife, Gae, enjoyed 70 years of marriage. Together they provided a loving, welcoming home where they brought up their five children and later nurtured their ten grandchildren, and entertained neighbors and friends. Nothing brought him more joy than their camping trips with the grandchildren and neighborhood parties with volleyball games. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, horseshoes, woodworking, baking, playing cards and having pets. After retirement, Murray and Gae took their RV and began living their dream of life traveling cross country. They spent time in California, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Virginia before returning to New Hampshire.
Murray is survived by wife, Gae (Adams) Lord, of Alexandria; children include: Edward and wife, Debbie, of Texas; Marie Carson of Alexandria; Jerry and wife, Cindy, of Alexandria; Robert and wife Laura, of Texas; Judy Lacasse and husband, Steve, of Alexandria; 10 grandchildren (Jessica Emerson, Jason Lord, Jeff Carson, Chris Carson, Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew Lord, Jamie York and Tracey Daniels, Rebecca Lacasse, Duane Lacasse), 19 great grandchildren; a sister Erma Lord, of Laconia; nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Services - Calling hours will be Sunday January 3, 2021 from 12-1:30 pm at the Emmons Funeral Home, 115 South Main St., Bristol. A graveside service will be Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. A gentle reminder to those attending that due to currant state and federal guidelines, masks and social distancing are required and entry to calling hours may take a bit longer. We ask for your patience. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Easterseals NH
Attn: Veterans Count, 555 Auburn Street, Manchester, NH 03103 or online athttps://vetscount.org/nh/support-us/make-a-donation/ . To share a memory or sign an online guestbook, please go to www.emmonsfuneralhome.com.
