ASHLAND — Muriel Neal was loved by so many! Muriel was born in Barrington, NH, in 1937. Her parents, believing they were doing right by her, had her admitted to the Laconia State School when she was young. When the film “Lost in Laconia” came out she was proud to share her story so that others could learn from her life experiences.
Muriel moved to Ashland in the early 1970s and at first shared a home with Gladys Sullivan. She shared many stories about this time, especially about helping to care for Nana, Gladys’s mother. Muriel was a very caring person, who would gladly help those around her. When she moved from Gladys’s she lived in several apartments in Ashland, even sharing one with her longtime dear friend Andria F. The two women were often seen together shopping or eating at local restaurants. Muriel lived in Ashland for over 40 years and was very helpful to many seniors who lived at the Highland Street Apartment complex, both before she moved there and after when she lived there.
Muriel loved many things such as going shopping, taking trips to find moose and playing bingo. She was a regular at the Friday night bingo at the American Legion in Ashland and quite lucky, too!
When the time came that more help was needed she shared a home with Bob and Donna Smith of New Hampton for six years; she loved them and their family very much. She never lost touch with Andria and the two continued to visit as often as was possible. Even though they didn’t live near each other, friends found ways for them to visit and keep up on news. Muriel most recently lived at Golden View Health Care Center where she was content and happy.
Muriel loved her family and often talked about her brother Robert. She was able to reunite with her sisters, Cathy and Alice and her brothers, Frank and Paul later in life, which made her very happy. Muriel had many friends that she considered family such as Ann and Walter M., Pete and Diane S., Bob and Donna S., Abigail F., Melanie M., and of course her longtime friend, Andria, to mention a few.
Muriel is predeceased by her parents, Nathaniel and Carrie (Twombley) Neal; her siblings, Robert Neal, Catherine (Neal) Clark, Alice (Neal) Guy, Pauline (Neal) Wallingford and Frank Neal. She is survived by her brother, Paul Neal; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please considered a donation to either Lakes Region Community Services Foundation Fund (PO Box 509, Laconia) or Golden View Health Care Center Resident Relations (19 NH-104, Meredith) in memory of Muriel, as these organizations provided years of loving care and she was a most giving person.
A graveside service will be held at Green Grove Cemetery, Main Street in Ashland, on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 10 a.m. Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is handling arrangements.
