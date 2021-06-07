CAMPTON — Milton E. Pettengill, age 94, died at his home on May 29, 2021 in Campton, NH, surrounded by family.
He was born, at home, to Sarah W. and Ramsey A. Pettengill on January 15, 1927 in Campton, NH.
Starting at a young age, he worked to support his family. He began at age 11 sweeping floors at Adams Supermarket in Plymouth and, as he grew up, he had an assortment of jobs including stocking shelves. Milton graduated from Plymouth High School in 1945 and then enlisted in the Marines.
After returning home, he continued to work for the supermarket, eventually as one of their top meat cutters. He worked at O.A. Miller Shoetree Company, in Plymouth, for several years. He had a strong love for numbers and aptitude for math. In 1951 he accepted a job as a bank teller at Pemigewasset Bank in Plymouth. Over time he rose through the ranks to become Assistant Cashier, Cashier, Vice President and then, in 1984, President and CEO of the bank. He retired from the bank in 1989 but stayed on as Chairman of the Board of Directors for several more years.
After retirement, he and his wife, Patricia, spent their winters in Leesburg, Florida and summers in NH.
Milton also was extremely involved in his community. He served as President of the Lions Club, Treasurer of the Plymouth Fire department, Treasurer for Sceva Speare Memorial Hospital, Chairman of the Grafton County Chapter of the March of Dimes and Treasurer for the Plymouth State Fair. Milton was active in his church as a deacon of the Church of the Holy Spirit in Plymouth and also at St. James Episcopal church in Leesburg. He was on the Board for the Walter Lee scholarship committee and active in the NH Bankers association. He coached and was an umpire for Plymouth Suburban Little League. He did estate appraisals and served as bail commissioner for the town of Plymouth and still found time to help friends out, like by delivering flowers on Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day for Buckland flowers.
Milton loved his community. He knew, it seemed, almost everyone and enjoyed recalling in great detail past local events, the region’s history, and the families and business people who contributed to the town’s development over time.
Despite his full-time job and volunteer activities, he enjoyed many hobbies. He was a pilot, an avid equestrian, a stamp collector and a bee keeper. He loved to ski, skate, read, bowl, garden and mow. Anyone who knew Milton knew his lawn was meticulous. He was always up for a game of cribbage and enjoyed a glass of really good Scotch.
Milton is predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Patricia Ann (Simoneau), who died last September. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Pettengill Brown; and son, Peter Milton Pettengill; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A Private graveside service for family will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pemi Baker Home Health in Plymouth, NH.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.