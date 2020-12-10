GILMANTON — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael Shane, 59, aka “Weazy” or “Grampy.” Mike passed away after a period of failing health in the comfort of his home on the pond.
Mike was born on July 10, 1961, in Westwood, NJ. His family moved to Gilmanton in 1969, where Mike graduated from Gilford High School in 1979. After high school, Mike went to work for the Town of Gilford's Highway Department, where he worked for many years while also being part of the Gilford and Gilmanton Fire Department. He furthered his work in heavy equipment operation with Province Sand & Gravel and Filmore Industries.
For the past 30 years, Mike lived on Loon Pond, where he enjoyed all the splendor it and Gilmanton itself had to offer…from Old Home Day, horseshoes, bean hole dinners, and to the friends he made along the way. Mike could usually be found tinkering on something and was able to rebuild and restore most anything you sent his way. Mike always looked forward to his Sunday breakfast club meetings with the boys “Bruce, Benny and Andrew” and the food-fests (along with as many leftovers that could be packed into to-go cartons) at Penny’s. Whenever you went to Mike’s you could always hear games or races on his radio. Mike was always there to lend a helping hand and on occasion when you called, his greeting would be, “What did ya break now?!?” Mike was the type of person that everyone needs to have in their life — kind, funny, and a true friend. He will be greatly missed by all that had the pleasure of his company.
Mike is survived by his parents, Walter and Lois Shane of Myrtle Beach, SC; his brother, Joe Shane and his wife Laurie, also of Myrtle Beach; their children, Joe and Nicholas; and his sister, Sandy and her children, Rosie and Andrew.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions to match Mike's giving spirit to Tunnel2Towers.org/donate/ or to the WoundedWarriorProject.org.
A celebration of Mike’s life will be held on the pond in the summer of 2021.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
