SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Michael S. Cote, 56, of San Diego, CA passed away after losing his battle with esophageal cancer on August 2, 2022.
Michael was born on October 2, 1965 in Laconia, the son of the late Richard and Sandra (Greemore) Cote.
Michael entered the United States Navy after graduating from Laconia High School in 1984. After proudly serving 20 years, he retired as an Engineman First Class with his last duty station being SIMA San Diego, CA. He then settled in the San Diego area with his children. Following his retirement, he worked as a diesel mechanic for various companies in the San Diego area.
Michael had a love for baseball and football. You could always find him cheering on the San Diego Padres with one of his best friends, Ray Johnson. As for football, he would cheer on his home team, the New England Patriots and talk to his childhood friend, Keinan Martin, on Sundays about football and catch up on life.
Michael is survived by his four children, Christopher Cote and his wife Brittany of San Diego, Ashley Kramer and her husband Moku of Hilo, Hawaii, Hailey Cote of San Diego, and Terrance Cote of San Diego; his brothers, Paul Cote, Daniel Cote and Edward Cote and his wife Rebecca all of New Hampshire. He’s also survived by his two grandchildren, Lilly and Eleanor Cote of San Diego.
Funeral services with military honors will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, California.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.