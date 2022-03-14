Michael P. Laughy, 70

SANBORNTON — Michael Peter Laughy, 70, a lifetime resident of Sanbornton, passed peacefully in his home Thursday, March 3, 2022. Michael was born in Franklin on May 18, 1951 the son of the late Delacie O. Laughy Jr. and Pauline E. (Colby) Laughy. Michael was a graduate of Franklin High School, class of 1969, furthering his education beyond.
Michael was employed as a machinist and mechanic for the company he helped build from the ground up, Eagle Machine and Tool in Center Harbor, retiring around 2002. Since retiring he worked as a subcontractor for Lefebvre Construction for several years. He was currently working as a Mechanic at the Den Brae Golf Course in Sanbornton. When he wasn't working he could always be found "dubbing around town."
He will be remembered as a person who could fix anything he put his hands on, he loved the challenge of a problem hard to fix. He also loved motorcycles, homemade donuts and was a voracious reader.
Michael has been a member of the Laconia Indian Historical Association (LIHA), the Oddfellow's Lodge, the Granite State Gas and Steam Engine Association and the First Baptist Church in Sanbornton.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Bradley O. Laughy who died on December 8, 2021.
His family includes his daughter, Kyra G. Nadeau and her husband Nathan of Northwood; his two sons, Donald D. Laughy of Sanbornton and Samuel P. Laughy and his wife Carrie L. of Sanbornton; and his four grandchildren, Allissa, Jakob, Anna and John. He is also survived by his two sisters, Roxanne Proulx of Laconia and Paula Ungar and her husband Ethan of Gilford; and many other extended family and close friends.
A celebration of Michael's life will be held on March 19 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Doric-Center Masonic Lodge #20, 410 West Main St., Tilton, NH 03276.
A private family burial will be held at a later date in Park Cemetery in Tilton.
Memorial donation may be made to the charity of one's choice, in Mike's name.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information or to leave the family an online condolence, please go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
