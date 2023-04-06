BELMONT — Michael J. Reed, 70, of School Street, died suddenly at home on Monday, April 3, 2023.
Mike was born May 29, 1952, in Laconia, the son of Harold L. Reed and Isabella M. (Allard) Reed.
BELMONT — Michael J. Reed, 70, of School Street, died suddenly at home on Monday, April 3, 2023.
Mike was born May 29, 1952, in Laconia, the son of Harold L. Reed and Isabella M. (Allard) Reed.
He was a lifelong resident of Belmont. Mike graduated from Belmont High School. During school, he was athletic and participated in track/cross country and the iron cross/gymnastics. After high school, in the fall of 1972, he joined the National Guard (Specialist Four E-4 Battery C 3D Battalion (155MM TOWED) 197th Field Artillery), where he served for six years.
Mike was a very hard worker. He worked 20-plus years at Arcon Inc. He then moved on to be a custodian at the Belmont Middle School until he retired in 2021.
He was a fun, loving, and caring person. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and enjoyed seeing moose at Moose Alley in Pittsburg. He liked playing cribbage, card games, board games, and playing horseshoes. He enjoyed watching football and he loved racing.
Michael is survived by his daughters, Rhonda Reed and Melanie Patten and her husband Mark; his sisters, Brenda (Reed) Legassie, Marsha (Reed) Harnish and her husband Steven, and Debra Reed; his brother, Thomas Reed and his wife Rondi; his grandchildren, Nicholas Patten, Jordan Brown and her husband, and Courtney Clairmont; his great-grandchildren, Emilyn Vaughn and Olivia Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Michael is predeceased by his beloved wife, Pamela (Wallace) Reed; and his sisters, Donna Reed and Linda Reed.
Mike will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Friday, April 28, at 1:30 p.m., at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, using the Carriage House entrance, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Mike's name to the NH Humane Society, P.O. Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Which methods do you use to consume media and entertainment? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.