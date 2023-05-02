— He was a good man.
LACONIA — Michael, age 69, passed away on April 29. He was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Feb. 28, 1954, to Arthur and Marguerite Brien. Michael lived a life that was marked by his deep faith, kindness, and love for his family, friends, and community.
Michael, a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Boston College and the University of Iowa Writers' Workshop, was a published short story writer and a longtime member of the New Hampshire's Writers' Project. He taught English, Sociology, and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University, New Hampshire College, Plymouth State University and Notre Dame College. He was past editor of Amoskeag, SNHU's literary magazine. He has published nearly a hundred stories in small literary magazines and e-zines since 1975. Michael was well respected in his community and among his colleagues and students.
As a songwriter/singer/guitarist he wrote and performed his own compositions on guitar and piano. As his writing inspired his readers, his music touched the hearts of his listeners.
Michael worked tirelessly with homeless shelters, as a prison ministry coordinator, and with Veterans and families experiencing homelessness, to provide them with much-needed support, resources, and friendship. For years, he was an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish and Music Ministry. He volunteered his time and resources to various charitable causes. As Hospice volunteers, he and his wife offered comfort and support to those nearing the end of their lives. As foster parents, they provided a safe and loving home and family.
Michael was a devoted husband to his wife, Debra, of almost 50 years and a proud and loving father to their children, Jonathan Brien, Jennifer DiMarzo, Rebecca Adorno and Alicia Gagnon. He cherished his role as a grandfather to Damien, Alec, Dakota, and Amelia. He was a loving father-in-law to Dean DiMarzo and Luis Adorno. He was a family provider who made sure that his loved ones had what they needed. He lived by the motto “God provides,” as taught to him by his hard-working father. Michael passed this same work ethic and spirit on to his children and grandchildren.
Michael leaves behind his 92-year-old father, seven siblings and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Michael was a kidney and pancreas transplant recipient, as a result of childhood Type 1 Diabetes. He demonstrated resilience, strength and grace throughout his life. He was a well-known face at Joslin Clinic, in Boston, Massachusetts, and at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (now Dartmouth Health), in Lebanon. He participated in multiple research studies at Joslin Clinic, so that others would be able to lead a life of ease. He considered DH his second home, due to numerous appointments and hospitalizations. He was always grateful for the care he received there. He was comforted knowing that his family was nearby at David's House, where they could get a good night's rest and the support they needed.
Michael will be remembered for his kind and loving nature, his unwavering faith, his humor, and his commitment to making the world a better place. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, love and compassion which will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.
Rest in peace, Michael J. Brien. De Colores! Thank you for the beautiful music, creative writing, and the inspirational life you lived. You will be deeply missed by all who knew you.
Calling hours will be Friday, May 5, at Mayhew Funeral Home, in Meredith, from 9 to 11 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Meredith at noon. Face masks are requested and will be available.
Memorial contributions may be sent to David's House, 461 Mount Support Road, Lebanon, NH 03766 or made online at Davids-house.org.
Consider becoming an organ donor. Register at registerme.org
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Brien family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.