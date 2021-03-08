Michael Dipre suffered a heart attack and died a few days later on March 3rd with his family at his bedside. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Alfred and Madeline (Speletic) Dipre.
His childhood was spent on Long Island with sisters, Christine, Suzanne , Sharon and brother, Richard. Science always fascinated him. Mike attended New York University for both a biology degree and medical school. His internal medicine residency was completed at Boston City Hospital. He moved to Maryland and did a fellowship at the National Institute of Health.
Marlena Hewitt became his bride for 29 years, until he died. They have two children, Alexandra and William. The family eventually settled in New Hampshire. Mike worked as an internist and retired from the Laconia Clinic several years ago.
He enjoyed cooking “yummy” food, repairing cars, renovating his home, playing video games, listening to Billy Joel songs and rescuing Golden Retrievers. He loved caring for his family and entertaining friends. His sense of humor and loud laugh will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to www.kyrasrescue.com (select family and friend option). Emmy and Hudson found their way to Mike and his family through this amazing organization.
A celebration of life will be held this summer. Details will be announced at a later date. To sign the online guestbook go to WWW.Edgerlyfh.com.
