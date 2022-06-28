Melvin G. Lezberg, 89

MEREDITH — Melvin "Mel" George Lezberg, 89, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Mel was born on September 10, 1932,in Boston, MA, the son of Reuben and Adele (Cidulka) Lezberg. He established a wonderful life in Peabody, MA for more than 37 years, after which time he retired to Lake Winnipesaukee.
He loved boating, swimming, and splitting and stacking wood. As a neighbor, he was always ready to lend a hand, tool, or his knowledge. He received many accolades and recognitions as President of Boott Hydropower, LLC in Lowell, MA. Mel volunteered for 22 years at the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office in consumer protection, and looked forward to working each week at the Moulton Farm in Meredith at the fish counter. He enjoyed visits from all of his nieces and nephews, especially in the summer months. Most owe their water-skiing talents to him.
Mel is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Marilyn (Wise) Lezberg of Meredith; his son, Paul Lezberg, and his fiancé Kimberly Hill, of Andover, MA; his daughter, Ronda Carrie, and her husband Jim Felgate, of Glastonbury, CT; his bonus grandchildren, Owen Chen, Sofia Felgate, Hailly Felgate, and Jordan Felgate; and his sister, Sandra Lezberg. In addition to his parents, Mel is predeceased by his brother, Fred Lezberg.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
A celebration of life will follow at The Red Blazer Restaurant, Concord.
The family will be receiving family and friends at his home Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
In lieu of flowers the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Temple B’nai Israel, 210 Court Street, Laconia, NH, 03246, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, https://givenow.lls.org/ or Home for Little Wanderers, Boston, MA, https://www.thehome.org/.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
