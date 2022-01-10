Maurice 'Moe' Newton Bowler, 93

Maurice Newton Bowler, 93, died on December 19, 2021 after a short illness with family at his side. He was born August 6, 1928 in Milford, NH, the son of Charles Bowler and Annie (Stockwell) Bowler.
Maurice graduated from Peterborough, NH, high school, class of 1946, followed by a B.A. in education from Keene State and later graduate work at Boston University, playing four years of varsity basketball at Keene State College. Moe was an athlete and strong swimmer. Swimming led him to his wife, Barbara Jane Brown, as she too was a strong swimmer and the lifeguard at the Ashland town beach where they first met. They would be married close to 50 years, Barbara passing away in 2006. Barbara often said of that first day she saw him, "you couldn't not notice him!"
Moe taught high school biology in Belmont, NH, and later was principal there before culminating his career in education as a guidance counselor in the Franklin, NH, school system. While in Franklin he coached the golf team to two state championships. Golf was a love of his and he played until he was 90. Others in his foursomes in Florida frequently, and not without some irritation, remarked upon his penchant for the "Bowler rollers" where the initial drive may not have been that long but the danged ball invariably and inexplicably rolled an additional 40 or 50 yards!
After college Maurice served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Korea.
Moe and Barbara raised four children in Lochmere, N.H. Shayne, Marc, Laura and Lance all tested their parents’ patience in a manner and style unique to each of their personalities and enthusiasms, and yet all were guided to safe and prosperous lifestyles.
He was a member of the Lakes Region Teachers Association, a past master of the Masonic Doric Lodge of Tilton, NH, and an affiliated member of the Red Mountain Lodge of Sandwich. Also in Tilton he served two terms as a selectman and was a member of the budget committee and the planning board. In Center Sandwich, where he and Barbara settled following Moe's retirement from 33 years in education, he took it upon himself as President of the Sandwich Rural Cemetery Association to create a database gleaned from all the old burial records for the entire Center Sandwich cemetery, a painstaking endeavor that was also just the kind of project he liked sinking his teeth into. A lifelong collector of stamps and coins, Moe was an adept system's man. Following retirement winters were spent in Florida where both he and Barbara were active in the Shalimar Retirement Community.
Moe was a humble and caring man who kept himself busy with home projects. He had been a plumber's assistant for a time in his teens and could pretty much build or take down a house as needed. He had his two oldest boys up on an old barn rooftop pulling nails when they were 6 and 8-years-old. He kept up to date with his children and their families. He read voluminously. He liked watching the Celtics and Pats, but especially any golf anytime no matter the event. He was quick with numbers and worked his way calmly through every Sudoku ever devised!
He is survived by three sons, Shayne Bowler of Kittery, Me., Marc Bowler and his wife Laura of Princeton, NC, Lance Bowler and his wife Julie of Bristol, NH; and a daughter, Laura Ross and her husband Jim of Loudon, NH There are five grandchildren, Leah, Kelsey, Brian, Nick and Jenny; and seven great-grandchildren! His wife Barbara predeceased him, as did his sister Connie Mitchell.
A memorial service will be observed in the Center Sandwich Rural Cemetery sometime in the spring just a few short steps away from a bench dedicated to them for their service there.
